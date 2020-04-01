Firefighters called to Branscombe attic blaze

Seaton fire engine. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Firefighters from Seaton and two crews from Sidmouth were called to a two-storey property in Branscombe today (Wednesday, April 1) after reports that there was smoke in an attic.

On arrival they confirmed there was a fire within the loft of the house and got to work extinguishing it with two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

The cause of the fire was accidental. No one was reported harmed.