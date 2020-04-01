Advanced search

Firefighters called to Branscombe attic blaze

PUBLISHED: 16:47 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 01 April 2020

Seaton fire engine. Picture Chris Carson

Firefighters from Seaton and two crews from Sidmouth were called to a two-storey property in Branscombe today (Wednesday, April 1) after reports that there was smoke in an attic.

On arrival they confirmed there was a fire within the loft of the house and got to work extinguishing it with two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

The cause of the fire was accidental. No one was reported harmed.

