Top tourism award for Seaton Tramway

PUBLISHED: 15:01 13 February 2019

Seaton Tramway. Picture Chris Carson

Seaton Tramway. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

VisitEngland reckons the East Devon visitor attraction is definitely being run along the right lines

A tram at the Colyton staiton. Picture: Seaton Tramway

Seaton Tramway has received another top tourism award.

It has been named a winner of a VisitEngland Attractions Accolade.

The charity collected a ‘Welcome’ award following the organisation’s annual quality scheme assessments.

It is one of 76 attraction nationwide recognised for the quality of its visitor experiences.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “England is home to world-class attractions right across the country, welcoming visitors throughout the year and offering experiences of the highest quality including excellent food and drink and outstanding customer service. It is also really fantastic to see these accolades recognising the work of those employees, managers and owners who make sure that all who pass through their doors have a truly memorable experience.”

Tramway spokesman Josh Castree told The Herald: “Seaton Tramway is delighted to have received the Accolade Award from VisitEngland and it is proof that the hard work, energy and passion put in by all our staff and volunteers can produce the highest standards of customer service.

“Tourism is a major factor in the local economy and we will continue to work hard towards offering our passengers the best visitor experience. We are also very proud of the fact last Saturday the Heritage Railway Association presented us with the Outstanding Achievement Award for the new Seaton Tram Station against stiff competition from The Isle of Wight Steam Railway and North Yorkshire Moors Railway.”

Next month Seaton Tramway is to host the Natural History Museum’s ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ touring exhibition.

The display will call the Seaton Tramway station home for 63 days, starting on Sunday, March 10

Seaton Tramway opened the doors on its brand-new £3 million station on June 28 last year. The project was 10 years in the making and marked a new era for the East Devon attraction. The Natural History Museum exhibition is the first of many events and exhibitions planned for the new terminus and the tramway team sees the world-renowned exhibition as a fantastic premiere of what the station is able to deliver.

This year, for the first time, Seaton Tramway will be running wildlife and landscape photography trams trips through the Axe Valley’s two natures reserves with a professional photographer as guide. They will take place on March 15 and April 4 and 25. To book tickets visit www.tram.co.uk/wpy

Visitor enquiries: info@tram.co.uk – 01297 20375

