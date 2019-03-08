Melplash Show promises to be 'bigger and better'

Freestyle motocross rider Jamie Squibb and his team in action.

Freestyle motocross rider Jamie Squibb and his team are set to thrill the crowds at this year's Melplash Agricultural Show.

Hunting hounds being put through their paces at a previous Melplash Show. Picture Melplash Agricultural Society Hunting hounds being put through their paces at a previous Melplash Show. Picture Melplash Agricultural Society

They are amongst the main ring attractions at the one-day farming, food and fun extravaganza which takes place at the showground, alongside West Bay Road, in Bridport, on Thursday August 22.

Organisers say it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Local farmers will be competing in the many livestock classes while other members of the community will be vying for prizes in the handicraft, home produce and horticulture classes.

There is an exciting timetable of attractions for all the family to enjoy both in the Bradfords Building Supplies' main ring and in the Kitson and Trotman Solicitors' countryside area.

These include the grand parade of award winning animals, falconry, ferret and terrier racing, as well as what promises to be a thrilling display by Jamie Squibb and his team.

For the younger generation there is a packed programme of hands-on activities in the 'discover farming' and 'explore farming' marquees.

In the popular cookery theatre, the show welcomes Bridport-born celebrity chef and restaurateur Mark Hix. He will be demonstrating recipes from his new book Hooked - Adventures in Angling and Eating - which opens with the story of his first catch in West Bay being cooked by his grandmother, the catalyst for his passion. He will be joined by other local chefs and drink experts including Helen Choudhury from the Taj Mahal, Jamie Pimbley from the Half Moon at Melplash, Lloyd Brown and friends from the Dark Bear and James Whetlor from Cabrito who will be showcasing 'kid' goat meat.

Alongside there will be more than 400 exhibitors and trade stands spread across three fields offering a wide range of products including the food hall which will be full of the very best food and drink from the South West.

Gates open at 8 am and close at 6pm. Entry on the gate is £17 for adults and children 16 years and under, go free. Discounted advance tickets can be bought on-line at www.melplashshow.co.uk

Billed as 'a true celebration of rural life' Melplash show has been celebrating the best of agriculture by the sea for the past 172 years.

For more information call 01308 423337 or click here