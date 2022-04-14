Audition call for fundraising comedy play in Colyton

The Evans Above Productions team on the steps of Colyton Town Hall. - Credit: Christina Evans.

Auditions are open for a new fundraising play in Colyton.

Evans Above Productions are looking for 10 locally based actors aged 18 to 80 for one-off comedy play SOS does Shakespeare, raising money for the Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends Hospice at Home Service.

SOS does Shakespeare is set in Seaton and will be performed at Colyton Town Hall on September 23 and 24.

The play has been written by local author Chrissy Evans and follows the changing fortunes of 10 members of the Seaton-on-Sea (SOS) Am Dram group. It will be directed by Steve Miller, who has directed professionally 40 to 50 times in locations from London to Liverpool, as well as at the Manor Pavilion Theatre in Sidmouth.

The League of Friends needs to raise more than £250,000 every year to supply hospice at home nurses, as the area is not covered by the national organisations.

For more information, call Steve Miller on 07903 868017 or visit the Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends Facebook page.