Gift of photo equipment for lifeboat team

PUBLISHED: 13:01 30 May 2019

Authors Fanny and Gay present the photographic equipment to Lyme Regis lifeboat crew member Dave Holland. Picture Richard Horobin

Authors donate £1,000 worth of equipment to the RNLI team

The joint authors of a top selling book about Dorset have presented the volunteers of Lyme Regis RNLI, with £1,000 worth of photographic equipment.

Fanny Charles and Gay Pirrie-Weir originally gave the lifeboat team a cheque for the same amount.

But the pair later learnt that the crew needed some photographic equipment to help raise their profile even higher.

So instead they used the cash to buy a telephoto lens and photo printer which they presented to crew member Dave Holland.

They said: "We wanted the donation to be spent locally and we are delighted to help."

Fanny and Gay have already donated some £40,000 to charities, proceeds from their books including Deepest Dorset, which covers a wide range of subjects about the county including food, farming, fossils and landscape.

Their book is published by Deepest Books, price £20. More information at www.deepestbooks.co.uk or phone 0196332525.

