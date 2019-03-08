Autumn Open exhibition by Lyme Bay Arts

Patchwork Hills to Golden Cap. Picture: Lyme Bay Arts Lyme Bay Arts

A month-long showcase of artwork inspired by autumn opens at The Gallery, Symondsbury on Saturday, November 9.

Early evening, Colmers Hill, by Marion Taylor. Picture: Lyme Bay Arts Early evening, Colmers Hill, by Marion Taylor. Picture: Lyme Bay Arts

The Autumn Open exhibition features drawings, paintings, furniture, textiles, jewellery and ceramics, by more than 60 artists and designers.

The Gallery is the home venue of Lyme Bay Arts CIC, a not-for-profit artists and craftspeople's organisation.

It opened officially on August 10, 2019 and is now hosting a programme of exhibitions.

The Autumn Open will run until Wednesday, November 27. 1030am until 4.30pm.

Lyme Bay Arts' second exhibition and workshop venue on the Symondsbury Estate, The Space, will also be open during the month.

Entry is free, as is parking in the Estate's car park.

Lyme Bay Arts will start another outreach project in February 2020, as seven of its members each curate their own six-week solo exhibitions in the Rotunda Gallery of the Lyme Regis Museum.

For further information, visit lymebayarts.co.uk or symondsburyestate.co.uk