Advanced search

Autumn Open exhibition by Lyme Bay Arts

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 November 2019

Patchwork Hills to Golden Cap. Picture: Lyme Bay Arts

Patchwork Hills to Golden Cap. Picture: Lyme Bay Arts

Lyme Bay Arts

A month-long showcase of artwork inspired by autumn opens at The Gallery, Symondsbury on Saturday, November 9.

Early evening, Colmers Hill, by Marion Taylor. Picture: Lyme Bay ArtsEarly evening, Colmers Hill, by Marion Taylor. Picture: Lyme Bay Arts

The Autumn Open exhibition features drawings, paintings, furniture, textiles, jewellery and ceramics, by more than 60 artists and designers.

The Gallery is the home venue of Lyme Bay Arts CIC, a not-for-profit artists and craftspeople's organisation.

It opened officially on August 10, 2019 and is now hosting a programme of exhibitions.

The Autumn Open will run until Wednesday, November 27. 1030am until 4.30pm.

Lyme Bay Arts' second exhibition and workshop venue on the Symondsbury Estate, The Space, will also be open during the month.

Entry is free, as is parking in the Estate's car park.

Lyme Bay Arts will start another outreach project in February 2020, as seven of its members each curate their own six-week solo exhibitions in the Rotunda Gallery of the Lyme Regis Museum.

For further information, visit lymebayarts.co.uk or symondsburyestate.co.uk

Most Read

Broadband cabling dumped in Uplyme

Broadband cabling abandoned in Uplyme. Picture: Marcus Dixon

Directors of family-owned stove manufacturer in Axminster complete management buyout

Arada Directors Jon Butterworth (L) and Mark Brettell. Picture: Arada

Axminster pensioner injured in pavement fall

Diana Harnett watching repairs finally being carried out to the broken Axminster pavement. Picture: Chris Carson

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer. Picture: Lycia Moore

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Broadband cabling dumped in Uplyme

Broadband cabling abandoned in Uplyme. Picture: Marcus Dixon

Directors of family-owned stove manufacturer in Axminster complete management buyout

Arada Directors Jon Butterworth (L) and Mark Brettell. Picture: Arada

Axminster pensioner injured in pavement fall

Diana Harnett watching repairs finally being carried out to the broken Axminster pavement. Picture: Chris Carson

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer. Picture: Lycia Moore

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Your chance to carry the ball for England at Sandy Park

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Ball Carrier, match officials during the Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Farway man admits using threatening behaviour – but denies assault

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Autumn Open exhibition by Lyme Bay Arts

Patchwork Hills to Golden Cap. Picture: Lyme Bay Arts

Payhembury’s war memorial – honouring the fallen of World War One – is officially listed

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Teenage rapist jailed for brutal attack on 10-year-old girl

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists