Published: 7:30 AM September 21, 2021

Axe Valley Academy is a school whose staff are immensely proud because it is a real community.

Headteacher Laura Jenkins joined Axe Valley Academy in 2014 and has been headteacher since 2019. She is keen to outline the priorities of this “small but mighty” school.

She said: “Our beliefs as a school community are straightforward – to have a great school we need a great teacher in every classroom. Teachers are here to teach. Students are here to learn.

"There is no escaping that a huge part of the purpose of education is to equip children with the examination results that they need to give them as many options as possible. We must be in the business of opening doors for the young people in our care. We demand the highest standards and expect students to engage with their learning no matter what and we don’t apologise for this.

"We have a school which staff and students are proud to be a part of and who enjoy working together. We aim to develop well rounded young people equipped to deliver positive change in their school and wider communities.

"Students need a broad education, one that nurtures specific positive character traits and virtues. We also pride ourselves on our pastoral care. Being a smaller school has some significant advantages and one of those is being able to know every student as an individual; to recognise and nurture their strengths; to teach kindness explicitly and to be as kind as we can."

Laura added: "Axe Valley is part of the outstanding Uffculme Academy Trust and we have ambitions to be an exceptional school in our local community that provides the very best opportunities for the community that we serve.”

There is an Open Day and Evening on 23rd September 2021: Day: 9.30 and 11.30am. Evening: 6 until 8pm.

The academy looks forward to welcoming the parents and carers of current Year 6 children, to take a look at the five-year journey staff have prepared at Axe Valley Academy. Staff and students will be proud to show parents their extensive facilities.

There will be presentations at 6.30pm from headteacher Laura Jenkins and Rupert Carr, Year 7 Leader. There will be opportunities to ask questions of these members of staff and all subject teachers. Demonstrations and interactive events will be taking place in every department to give you a real feel for what it is like to be part of the school family there. Keep an eye on the academy website, Facebook and Twitter @AxeAcademy for updates.

The message is: "Do come and take a closer look.

We look forward to meeting you."