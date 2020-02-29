Avenue Q - meet the puppet stars of the show in Axminster

Princeton, a fresh faced kid just out of college, is one of the charcaters in Avenue Q, which is being staged by Axminster Musical Theatre.Picture: Suzanne McFadzean Photography Archant

Members of Axminster Musical Theatre are busy preparing for their next production, alongside some puppets.

Axminster Musical Theatre is inviting people to meet the naughtiest puppets in town when it stages Avenue Q at the end of March.

Princeton is a fresh faced kid just out of college and Lucy is a vixenish vamp with a dangerous edge but those behind the show would like the audience to let these puppets capture their hearts.

Avenue Q is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart, and has been described as a laugh-out-loud show where the Muppets-meet-South-Park-via-Broadway, which is definitely one aimed at an adults-only audience.

Avenue Q is a winner of the TonyR Triple Crown for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, and Axminster Musical Theatre (AMT) is bringing it to the Axminster Guildhall, opening on Tuesday, March 30.

Shows will also be staged on Thursday, April 2, Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4.

Tickets can be booked if you visit www.axmt.co.uk/book-online or go along to the Archway Bookshop, in Church Street, Axminster, or call 01297 33595.