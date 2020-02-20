Avenue Q to be staged by Axminster Musical Theatre

Members Axminster Musical Theatre's performed Dirty Rotten Scoundrels last year and are now looking ahead to Avenue Q. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre Archant

Members of Axminster Musical Theatre will be working with the naughtiest puppets in town in their next production.

There will be a fresh faced kid just out of college and a vixenish vamp with a dangerous edge, but these puppets aim to capture your hearts.

Avenue Q is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart and has been described as the Muppets-meet-South-Park-via-Broadway and is a laugh-out-loud, adults-only, Sesame Street parody.

The group said it is definitely not for children.

Axminster Musical Theatre brings the Tony Award-winning puppet show musical to the Axminster Guildhall, opening on Tuesday, March 31.

There will also be performances from Thursday, April 2 to Saturday, April 4, with a matinee on the Saturday.

You can book your tickets by visiting www.axmt.co.uk/book-online or from The Archway Bookshop, in Church Street, Axminster, call 01297 33595.