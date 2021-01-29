Thelma Hulbert Gallery worker awarded for dedication and excellence

Published: 4:11 PM January 29, 2021

A member of staff at Honiton’s Thelma Hulbert Gallery has received a prestigious accolade.

Anna Aroussi, the gallery’s engagement officer, has been awarded the Marsh Award for dedication and excellence in gallery education.

The 10th annual Marsh Awards celebrated the hard work and dedication of colleagues working within the sector of gallery, museum, and visual arts education. The awards are funded by the Marsh Christian Trust and run by Engage, the National Association for Gallery Education, whose mission is to give everyone the opportunity to learn and benefit from the arts.

Anna is an artist and started her career at King Rollo Films where she worked for 10 years as a tracer, animator, and graphic designer.

Her work in gallery education began when she became involved with the education programme at Exeter’s Spacex Gallery, delivering animation workshops, before gaining a role as visual arts and digital media learning manager at the Exeter Phoenix arts centre.

Through her work at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery, she has established herself in the gallery education sector, developing strong partnerships with local and national organisations to design activities to reach groups most in need.

Anna showed dedication, tenacity, empathy, and commitment during the outbreak of Covid-19. Amongst other activities, she played an invaluable role in developing and delivering the ‘Creative Cabin’ - a Covid-19 recovery project. This mobile creative space took nature and culture on tour in a ‘recovery roadshow’. Her aim was to share cultural activities with communities most in need in their own neighbourhoods.

Ruth Gooding, curator and manager at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery, said: “It is Anna’s adaptability, positivity and drive to support communities in need to help them enjoy the benefits of art and culture that has made this project possible.”

This year’s awards were special as Engage acknowledged that 2020 had been a difficult year for those working in the arts. Nominations were welcomed from colleagues for their co-workers in galleries and visual arts organisations, including those who were furloughed or had stopped working during the coronavirus pandemic. The winners were celebrated at an online ceremony on Thursday, January 28.