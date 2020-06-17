Advanced search

Acclaimed aritist’s work to go on show at Beer

PUBLISHED: 11:58 17 June 2020

Acclaimed artist Adrian Symes who is staging a solo exhibition at Marine House Beer. Picture MHB

Acclaimed artist Adrian Symes who is staging a solo exhibition at Marine House Beer. Picture MHB

Award-winning south west artist Adrian Sykes will stage a solo exhibition of his work at Marine House, Beer, next month.

Coast Path by Adrian Sykes.Coast Path by Adrian Sykes.

The nationally recognised painter will be showing a selection of his latest work.

The exhibition, the first solo show staged by Marine House since lockdown, will take place from July 4 to 17.

Bristol-based Adrian is a rising star on the UK art scene and has been the recipient of many prestigious awards and commissions.

The whole exhibition will be available to view online via the gallery’s website at www.marinehouseatbeer.co.uk

Marine House and nearby Steam Gallery, both owned by Mike and Rosemary Lambert, are set to reopen tomorrow (Thursday, June 18), from 10am to 5pm daily.

Mrs Lambert said: “The team are in the galleries today finalising preparations, so whilst customers will receive the usual friendly welcome and be able to browse, all the appropriate social distancing and hygiene arrangements will be in place.

“Entry will be limited to three parties at Marine House and two at Steam Gallery at any one time.

“Social distancing has been thought through and staff are fully up to speed. Disposable gloves and sanitiser are there if you wish to touch items.

“Exclusive appointments can be made if there is something or things you want to focus on.”

