Award-winning Honiton butcher looks to add ‘rural Oscar’ to his collection

Laurie Spencer, who owns Porkies. Picture: Lydia Catling Archant

A Honiton butchers has been announced as a regional finalist in the ‘Rural Oscars’.

Laurie Spencer, who runs Porkies, will face off against four other butchers in the South West finals of the Countryside Alliance Awards.

Laurie said he was ‘surprised’ when a letter arrived in the post informing him his business had been nominated in the South West butcher category of the awards.

He said: “It’s really nice to have so much support from my customers and to know our hard work is paying off. I’m elated.

“To get to the regional finals is a big achievement and to win would be amazing for Porkies as well as Honiton.”

Laurie is now preparing for a visit in March from the judging panel who decide the regional winner. The judging panel includes famous faces such as the MasterChef critic, William Sitwell, Secretary of State, Michael Gove and farming and agriculture journalist, Emma Penny.

Laurie added: “I’m looking forward to seeing some famous faces coming to the shop.”

Winners of the regional finals are to be announced in May.

Laurie has been in the industry for nearly 19 years, starting out in a traditional rural butchers in Derbyshire.

He then moved on to catering and working on markets, before the move to Honiton in 2014.

The regional finalist nomination for Porkies adds to a number of awards Laurie has already received.

Porkies has previously won at the UK Sausage Week Awards, including a gold award for its smoked-bacon and cranberry sausage and a bronze award for its traditional pork sausage.

The Countryside Alliance Awards are returning for their 14th year, with more than 17,000 nominations received.

The winners of the regional finals will be invited to Parliament for the national finals in June, where they will be crowned at the House of Lords.

Porkies will vie against four other butchers for the top award - comprising Sprague’s Butchers im Somerset, Toby Haynes Butchers in Wiltshire, fellow Devon firm Veysey’s Butchers and Court Farm Butchers, also based in Somerset.

For more information about Porkies, pop into the shop in New Street or call Laurie on 01404 41624.