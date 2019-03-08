Advanced search

New owners for Seaton seafront hotel

PUBLISHED: 14:17 20 March 2019

Seaton's Mariners Hotel which has new owners. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

Thge Mariners has been bought by a couple from the Bristol area who plan to extend its opening hours

An award winning Seaton seafront hotel has new owners.

The Mariners Beachside B&B and Apartments has been bought by Lisa and Dean Barry, off an asking price of £890,000.

The couple, from the Bristol area, say they are excited about their new business venture.

Lisa told the Herald: “We are looking forward to welcoming back existing customer and meeting new ones. We are also hoping to extend the business hours and open for more of the year, offering light lunches, cream teas and Sunday lunches.”

Previously run by Pat and Nigel Booth, the Mariners was awarded 4 Star Gold Standard by the AA in recognition of its high standards. It offers five well appointed en-suite letting bedrooms, two self-contained letting apartments and a breakfast room/dining room.

It came under the national spotlight when it finished in the top three in the TV show Four in a Bed.

Mike Phillips, director of Stonesmith, which handled the sale, said: “We wish Lisa and Dean every success with their new venture.”

