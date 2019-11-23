Axe Yacht Club's annual awards

Some outstanding achievements - and the occasional unplanned swim- were celebrated at the Axe Yacht Club's annual prize giving on Sunday (November 17).

With the AYC clubhouse closed for refurbishment, this year's ceremony was held at the Old Picture House, in Seaton.

Ninety members packed the function room as Rear Commodore Nigel Daniel announced the awards.

Duncan Lloyd-Davies was the most successful dinghy sailor in the bay race series and Nigel Daniel was awarded the River Shield for the river race series.

In the cruiser bay race series, David Mettam and his crew Lyn Weare and Colin Richards took six of the trophies.

Amongst the cadets, Aria Kenny was named best beginner. The overall best performance award went to Ben Clayton and a new trophy for the 'Best Cadet Instructor' was presented to Oscar Sammons.

Tom Rawlings and Elliot Sammons were rewarded for their great teamwork.

The biggest fish award went to Bob Mercer.

Kate Preston was shocked to discover that her slip off the visitors' pontoon at the end of the season had been witnessed, earning her the IFI (I Fell In) trophy.

Colin Richards was awarded the Concours d'Elegance for his beautifully maintained Cornish Shrimper Snowgoose.

The cup which is awarded to an AYC member who has achieved something outstanding during the year went to 15-year-old Lucas Tompkins. It was in recognition of his part in the relay team which completed a cross-channel swim in October - without wetsuits - in 11 hours 22 minutes.

This year's annual general meeting will be held at Kilmington Village Hall on Sunday, December 8, at 11am, with tea/coffee served from 10.15am to 10.45am. There will be an open forum following the business section where members can ask questions of the committee.