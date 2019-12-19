Advanced search

Awliscombe Primary School choir triumph in BBC competition

PUBLISHED: 15:25 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 19 December 2019

Beaming with pride, the Awliscombe Primary School choir. Picture: Claire Gregory

Beaming with pride, the Awliscombe Primary School choir. Picture: Claire Gregory

Claire Gregory

Awliscombe Primary School's choir have won this year's BBC Radio Devon Star for Christmas competition after entering for the very first time.

The choir, whose youngest members are just five years old, were judged the best in the 'small schools' category.

They performed an upbeat medley of Christmas songs including Oh Come, All Ye Faithful and Away in a Manger that they had been rehearsing since the beginning of November.

The finalists' songs were played on the radio, with listeners encouraged to vote for their favourite.

The choirs then performed in front of a panel of judges at a concert in Torquay on Wednesday, December 18.

Claire Gregory, who runs the choir, said the children were very excited when they reached the finals and the BBC came to the school to record their song.

"Then going down yesterday afternoon and being part of a radio show, having a live band, having to go for a sound check, all the cameras, all the microphones, it was a really surreal but really magical experience," she said.

The recording of the concert will be broadcast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Most Read

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Direct link between Seaton and its Tramway could be built if plans get go-ahead

Seaton Tram at the Colyford crossing. Ref edr 36 18TI 8995. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Direct link between Seaton and its Tramway could be built if plans get go-ahead

Seaton Tram at the Colyford crossing. Ref edr 36 18TI 8995. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

A review of Axminster Town’s season so far

Action from the October meeting at Tiger Way between Axminster Town and Torridgeside. Picture ANDREW GRAHAM

Thorncombe Primary School rated ‘good’ on all fronts

Thorncombe pupils celebrate their SIAMS report. Picture: TPS

Four days of weather warnings forecast as torrential rain and wind smashes into Devon

Flooding is expected affect areas of Devon. Picture: Peter Bowler

Lucas and Coley net as SOHC men’s 4th XI are beaten at home by Chard

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff Webber

Bollywood night aids Seaton nursing team

Isabelle Burley, Nichola Burley and organisers Mina and Surinder ready to party and fund raise at The Bollywood Night. Picture: Lycia Moore.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists