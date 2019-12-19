Awliscombe Primary School choir triumph in BBC competition

Beaming with pride, the Awliscombe Primary School choir. Picture: Claire Gregory Claire Gregory

Awliscombe Primary School's choir have won this year's BBC Radio Devon Star for Christmas competition after entering for the very first time.

The choir, whose youngest members are just five years old, were judged the best in the 'small schools' category.

They performed an upbeat medley of Christmas songs including Oh Come, All Ye Faithful and Away in a Manger that they had been rehearsing since the beginning of November.

The finalists' songs were played on the radio, with listeners encouraged to vote for their favourite.

The choirs then performed in front of a panel of judges at a concert in Torquay on Wednesday, December 18.

Claire Gregory, who runs the choir, said the children were very excited when they reached the finals and the BBC came to the school to record their song.

"Then going down yesterday afternoon and being part of a radio show, having a live band, having to go for a sound check, all the cameras, all the microphones, it was a really surreal but really magical experience," she said.

The recording of the concert will be broadcast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.