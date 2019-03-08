Bags of plastic waste removed from local beaches

Axe Vale Canoe Club members with the bags of waste removed from the beach. Picture AVCC Archant

Axe Vale Canoe Club members find 'huge amount' of harmful waste along the Jurassic Coast

Members of the Axe Vale Canoe Club removed what they described as 'a huge amount' of plastic waste during a recent beach clean.

During the operation, along the Jurassic coastline, the volunteers picked up numerous plastic items in addition to other rubbish they considered to be a danger to wildlife and the environment.

A spokesman said: "We also picked up a very large container full of thick liquid which if it had cracked would have caused a serious pollution of the sea.

"The club is going to continue throughout the summer to clean the local beaches around Seaton and also to do litter picks on beaches which the club visits on its Sunday trips throughout Devon.

"The club is also doing an Axe river clean at the end of the nesting season."

Anyone interested in joining the canoe club can visit the website at www.axevalecc.co.uk to find out more information.