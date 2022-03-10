News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Review: Axe Vale Orchestra concert in Seaton

Logo Icon

Ray Bruno

Published: 2:24 PM March 10, 2022
The Axe Vale Orchestra 

The Axe Vale Orchestra - Credit: James A Photography

Suppé’s lively and atmospheric overture to The Queen of Spades was a suitably uplifting start to the Axe Vale Orchestra’s first concert of the year which took place in The Gateway, Seaton, on Sunday, February 27

The original operetta (and Suppé wrote around forty of them, mostly totally neglected) was based on a spooky story by Pushkin of magic cards, deception and madness.  Fortunately, Suppé modified this story to a more light-hearted love story and reflected this in the sparkling overture, played with great panache by the AVO, bringing out both the mystery and the rollicking fun. Those of a certain generation may have smiled as they remembered this music from numerous Mickey Mouse and Tom and Jerry cartoons!  

Just a few days before Chopin’s birthday we heard his glorious Piano Concerto No 1. This was an early work and apparently a bit less difficult to play than his later works; all things are relative!  Vyvian Bronk was an outstanding soloist asserting the piano’s supremacy from her first grandiose entry.  She made light of the fiendish passage work and imbued the song-like melodies with a lyrical beauty.  This is very much a concerto for piano with orchestra as Chopin created it to promote his own prodigious talent with the orchestra playing an often elusive accompanying role just adding touches of colour. This requires great concentration; they managed it excellently.  The energetic finale in its Krakowiak dance rhythm was suitably quirky like the city of Krakow itself.  How fortunate to hear such a thoughtful and sensuous performance.  

Our conductor Arturo Serna took us into Mozart’s Paris Symphony.  The title is the clue: Mozart not only wrote and first performed it there but consciously modified his style to appeal more to the Parisian audience.  Mozart was no mug.  The trumpets and timpani produce a dramatic effect and the fanfares continued into the finale.  This finale was well performed by the AVO, not an easy task as there were a lot of separate lines of melody and individual instrumental entries.  

Well done Arturo and the AVO.  I look forward to the next concert,  a special commemoration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with appropriate music.  It’s on Sunday, May 22 in the Feoffees Hall, Colyton. 

Axminster News
Seaton News

Don't Miss

Online trolls caused a great deal of harm - but how do you deal with them? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man admits threatening to share 'intimate pictures' of ex

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Brave woman keeps arms on hips, smiling confident, casting a superhero with cape shadow on the wall.

Leading Ladies in East Devon

Kirsty Woodgate

person
chardstock shop

Help save Chardstock village shop

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
seaton primary school

Seaton children get fired up for history project

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon