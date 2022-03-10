Review: Axe Vale Orchestra concert in Seaton

Suppé’s lively and atmospheric overture to The Queen of Spades was a suitably uplifting start to the Axe Vale Orchestra’s first concert of the year which took place in The Gateway, Seaton, on Sunday, February 27

The original operetta (and Suppé wrote around forty of them, mostly totally neglected) was based on a spooky story by Pushkin of magic cards, deception and madness. Fortunately, Suppé modified this story to a more light-hearted love story and reflected this in the sparkling overture, played with great panache by the AVO, bringing out both the mystery and the rollicking fun. Those of a certain generation may have smiled as they remembered this music from numerous Mickey Mouse and Tom and Jerry cartoons!

Just a few days before Chopin’s birthday we heard his glorious Piano Concerto No 1. This was an early work and apparently a bit less difficult to play than his later works; all things are relative! Vyvian Bronk was an outstanding soloist asserting the piano’s supremacy from her first grandiose entry. She made light of the fiendish passage work and imbued the song-like melodies with a lyrical beauty. This is very much a concerto for piano with orchestra as Chopin created it to promote his own prodigious talent with the orchestra playing an often elusive accompanying role just adding touches of colour. This requires great concentration; they managed it excellently. The energetic finale in its Krakowiak dance rhythm was suitably quirky like the city of Krakow itself. How fortunate to hear such a thoughtful and sensuous performance.

Our conductor Arturo Serna took us into Mozart’s Paris Symphony. The title is the clue: Mozart not only wrote and first performed it there but consciously modified his style to appeal more to the Parisian audience. Mozart was no mug. The trumpets and timpani produce a dramatic effect and the fanfares continued into the finale. This finale was well performed by the AVO, not an easy task as there were a lot of separate lines of melody and individual instrumental entries.

Well done Arturo and the AVO. I look forward to the next concert, a special commemoration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with appropriate music. It’s on Sunday, May 22 in the Feoffees Hall, Colyton.