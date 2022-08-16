Organisers aren't 'sheepish' about this upcoming Axe Valley event

The Axe Sheep Fest is taking place this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday, (August, 20), from noon at Park Farm, Membury. There will be sheep shearing competitions throughout the day including the Devon County Show lamb shearing as well as shearers from the English circuit.

From noon doors will open, 1pm sheep races, 3pm tow competition, 5pm shearing finals, 7pm auction, 8:15pm speed shearing competition, and from 8:30pm to 1am there will be live music and a disco.

Live music from band Basher Tate, all day bar and children's play area with cake and ice cream stall.

A spokesman for the Axe Sheep Fest said: "The event raising money for MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association). We are doing it in aid of MNDA in memory of a local farmer and previous YFC (young farmers club) member Frank Pearse.

For more information, call Emily Gay on 0797593 4816. All ages and families are welcome between 12pm and 8:30pm. After 8:30pm no under 18s allowed.