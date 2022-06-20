Axe Vale show last weekend hailed 'a great day out for all'

Huge crowds flocking back to the Axe Vale Show 2022.

On Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, the Axminster showground was buzzing with people from near and far enjoying the return of the show after a two-year break because of Covid-19.

This event is organized and run by volunteers, all of whom are from the local community and helped raise funds for local groups and organisations.

Dr Simon Hodges, organiser of the Axe Vale Show said: “After a two-year gap, the team were really committed to put on a great weekend.

"Sadly some of our traditional traders went out of business during the pandemic, yet we are so pleased to have welcomed a fair few new ones.

"I hope we created what we believe is a really friendly Show and culminated in a great day out for all.

"With sponsorship from local businesses, namely Axminster Tools, WBW Solicitors and Debonair Dogz the Show was able to host entertainment in the arena as well as around the showground and in the marquees."

The food tent was a feast for the eyes and stomach – local producers did a fabulous job in promoting the plethora of products to sample and buy.

"The Toys & Hobbies marquees were impressive, as was the array of talents on display in the Craft, Floral & Photography Marquees.

"The main arena did not disappoint and provided an excellent range of entertainment from BMX bikes whizzing through the air to the steady yet majestic plod of the Heavy Horses.

"The Dog Show proved as popular as ever with superb prizes having been donated by local businesses."

While the show is over and being packed away for another year, the team will be starting their 2023 planning without delay.

Anyone who would like to volunteer for the Axe Vale Show should email enquiries@axevaleshow.co.uk