Axe Vale Show appeals for helpers

Although this summer’s two-day Axe Vale Show has been cancelled because of cornavirus the organisers still need to recruit more helpers for next year.

Spokeswoman Suzie McFadzean said: “We need to look forward to sunnier times and plan for 2021.

“A couple of our wonderful long-serving committee members have decided to step down.

“As a result we are looking for a new manager for the toys and hobbies marquee and a new entertainments manager.

“No specific previous experience is needed, but traits such as strong organisation skills, ability to work to deadlines, proactivity, good communications and team work are all essential.

“We are also looking for non-committee members to help with events such as the dog show, assist the marquee managers and build up the show.”

To find out more about how you can help contact the team on enquiries@axevalefestival.org.uk or visit the website at: www.axevalehow.com

The Axe Vale Show is a fundraising event for the charity Axe Vale Festival Ltd.