'Something for everyone' as Axe Vale Show returns to Axminster

The Axe Vale Show is making a comeback next month after a two-year gap.

It will take place at the showground in Axminster on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday 19, raising money for local good causes.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Volunteers have worked tirelessly to bring you an action packed and exciting show.

“There really will be something for everyone, from ringside entertainments with heavy horses, gun dogs, BMX bikes, drumming groups and gymnastics, to marquees full of exhibits and shopping opportunities.

“There is food and drink, music from our bandstand, arts and crafts, toys and hobbies, games, a teddy bears’ picnic, flower arranging demonstrations and a talk by Graham Barton of Homes Under the Hammer fame.

“For those budding photographers, come and see if your entry won the photography competition and get some inspiration from the Axminster Photography Group.”

There will be a dog show on both afternoons, dog and owner races and the chance to learn more about dog grooming from the dog show’s sponsors Debonair Dogz.

There will also be a Punch and Judy show, a bouncy castle, vintage cars and tractors, face painting, ‘Bubblemania’ from Rainbow Geko and the chance to take a ride on the Exmouth Express train.

The spokesperson said: “We are pleased to welcome back so many traders who have had a challenging time over the last two years.

“Support from local businesses abounds, with Axminster Tools being our Gold Sponsor, WBW Solicitors our Silver Sponsor and Debonair Dogz Bronze. Without their community-minded support, putting on a show would be even more challenging.

“We look forward to welcoming you to the show – let's hope the weather gods are kind and everybody has a fantastic weekend enjoying the best of what Axminster can offer whilst raising funds for good causes.”

Gates open from 10am and close at 5:30pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday. There is plenty of free parking, or free hourly buses. Online tickets are available now: adults £10, children aged five to 16 £1, under fives free. At the gate admission is £12 for adults.

For more information, including the bus timetable, and to buy discounted advance tickets, visit www.axevaleshow.co.uk