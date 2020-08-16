Axe Vale Show team welcomes new committee members

The two new managers pictured at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean Archant

The Axe Vale Show has welcomed two new volunteers to its committee.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Price will be entertainments manager and Brett Long the marquee manager for toys and hobbies.

Chairman, Simon Hodges said: “We are very grateful to the outgoing managers, Louise Taylor and Kieran Marshall, who have worked exceptionally hard for the Show over the years.

“We also welcome Jack and Brett to the team and hope that they will enjoy the challenges and opportunities as they present.”

Mr Price told the Herald: “I applied to join because I am passionate about performance and events.

“My years of experience in local theatre will hopefully equip me with the necessary skills to put on an exciting family friendly programme of entertainment.”

Mr Long joins the team, bringing experience from a top events company based in London.

He is looking forward to adding additional excitement and fun to the role.

Said a spokeswoman: ”Expect something for everyone within the toys and hobbies marquee with many one-of-a kind items and unique collections.”

The Axe Vale Show team is already working hard to bring Axminster and its many visitors an exciting show during the weekend of June 19 and 20 in 2021 year following the cancellation of this year’s event due to Covid-19.

All members of the Axe Vale Show team are volunteers and give generously of their time and expertise throughout the year to make the show happen.

Each (normal) year the show aims to raise around £30,000 which can then be awarded via the grants committee to worthy causes in Axminster and the surrounding villages.

Over the years this has represented around £500,000 being re-invested into the community. Unfortunately, as there was no show in 2020 there are no funds to pass on, however the team is already working hard to bring Axminster and its many visitors an exciting show next year.

For more details visit www.axevaleshow.com or follow them on Facebook @axevaleshow and Instagram.

The Axe Vale Show is a charitable fundraising event for the Charity ‘Axe Vale Festival Limited’.