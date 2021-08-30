Published: 5:30 PM August 30, 2021

Set in a quiet country lane, surrounded by the beauty of the Axe Valley, the Chapel of Holy Cross is often referred to as a hidden gem.

It was built in 1887 through the generosity of Lady Tulloch for the people of Woodbury.

Today its congregation is drawn from a wide area around Axminster. As one of eight churches within the Axe Valley Mission Community, Holy Cross offers visitors a warm and friendly welcome.

Last year, to celebrate the arrival of spring, the chapel was filled with daffodils, making it a joyful and successful weekend in February before a lockdown and closure of places of worship. Now open again, Holy Cross wants to mark this by celebrating the season of autumn with an Autumn Flower Celebration.

Once again it will be filled with flowers, this time reflecting the warm colours of autumn when it will be an opportunity to joyfully welcome back visitors.

Holy Cross will be open on Friday September 10th 12noon to 4pm, Saturday 11th 10am to 4pm and Sunday 12th 10am to 2.30pm. Entry is free. It is situated in Woodbury Lane, Axminster and is signed off Lyme Road.

Just down the lane is Woodbury Hall where coffees, teas, cakes and light lunches will be available.

For more information please call 01297 598953