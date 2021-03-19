Axe Valley churches support day of reflection

Published: 8:15 AM March 19, 2021

Local Church of England churches in All Saints, Axmouth, Axminster, Chardstock, Combpyne, Woodbury Lane (Holy Cross), Membury and Uplyme are supporting a national day to remember those who have died during the pandemic, and to show support for everyone who has been bereaved.

Spearheaded by end of life charity Marie Curie, and set to take place on Tuesday, March 23 – the anniversary of the UK going into the first national lockdown – the churches of the Axe Valley Mission Community are committed to supporting the National Day of Reflection, alongside a host of organisations, MPs, and celebrities who are backing the day.

Marie Curie estimates that over three million people have been bereaved since the pandemic began, yet many have been unable to properly say goodbye to loved ones or grieve.

The National Day of Reflection will give the nation and communities a moment to remember, grieve and celebrate everyone who has died during this time and show support for our families, friends and colleagues who are grieving.

Several Axe Valley Mission Community churches already have designated ‘Remembering trees’ on church grounds, where people are invited to tie a ribbon and pray for a loved one affected by Covid.

Rev Clive Sedgewick, Team Rector of the Axe Valley Mission Community said: “We have all been touched by Covid and it seems important to mark this day, remember the impact of this illness on so many, and to look forward with hope.”

Also from 11.45am on that day, Bishop Robert, the Bishop of Exeter, will be leading a live act of reflection from Exeter Cathedral at which people will be able to view on the Diocese of Exeter Facebook page. It is hoped that people will draw comfort from knowing that they are not suffering alone, and that their local church is there to offer support.