Spring fair raises more than £300

Members of the Axe Valley group at their Spring Fair - Credit: Robert Hall

A spring fair in Colyford raised more than £300 for local projects.

The event, the first since lockdown, was held by the National Trust's Axe Valley Centre at Colyford Village Hall on April 30 and raised money for local trust projects.

The group will also be hosting a series of autumn talks in the coming months at the hall.

On Wednesday, September 14, from 2.30pm, a talk entitled 'A la Ronde looks to the future' will take place, featuring Salli Carr-Griffin, assistant property manager, on exciting projects at the property over the next two years or so.

On Wednesday, October 12, also from 2.30pm, Doug Hislop, a volunteer speaker at the Mary Rose Museum, will give 'Stories of the Mary Rose', featuring tales of the structure and sinking, how it was rescued from the depths and giving us details of the mariners, soldiers and workers building and conserving the ship.

Then, on November 9, the talk will be 'Fairgrounds at War 1939-45', by Kay Townsend, who will talk about how the fairgrounds had to contend with rationing of fuel, prizes and how lights had to be shrouded during this period.

All talks are at Colyford Memorial Hall from 2.30pm. Admission costs £1 for members and £2 for non-members, including tea, coffee and biscuits.

For more details, call Bev Perkins on 01297 631801.

Meanwhile, planning is already underway for the Autumn Fair on Saturday, October 29, between 10am and noon at the Memorial Hall. Admission will be £1, including tea/coffee and a biscuit.