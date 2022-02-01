News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Axe Valley Orchestra is back after the pandemic this month

Adam Manning

Published: 10:58 AM February 1, 2022
Axe Valley Orchestra 

Axe Valley Orchestra - Credit: via Facebook

Axe Valley Orchestra is coming to Seaton this month

Being held on Sunday, February 27 at Seaton Gateway, The orchestra welcomes back popular local pianist, Vyvian Bronk, to perform Chopin's first piano concerto. With a French theme to the concert, which begins with the overture Pique Dame, by Suppe, and ends with Mozart's 31st Symphony, nicknamed the Paris Symphony. Once again, Arturo Serna will conduct the orchestra and Jane Bultz will lead.

Janet Young, a spokesperson for the event says "As the orchestra still has to take precautions regarding Covid-19, it has been difficult to make a decision as to whether we can proceed with its next concert on February 27th and that decision was only taken at last minute"

The concert will begin at 3.30 p.m. and tickets, at £10, with children and students free, may be bought at the door or from Archway Bookshop, Axminster, Little Shop, Colyton and Pyramid Bookshop, Seaton. 

