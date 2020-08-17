Bishop licenses three priests for the Axe Valley team

Revs Cate Edmonds, Nicky Davies, Bishop Jackie, and Shuna George on the Minster Green. Picture AVMC Archant

The Axe Valley Mission Community’s new Team Vicar has been licensed, along with two associate priests.

The Reverends Nicky Davies, Cate Edmonds and Shuna George were installed at a service in Axminster’s Minster Church by the Bishop of Crediton, Jackie Searle.

Members of the eight churches in the mission community attended the ceremony.

Reverend Davies has come from the Avon Valley Group of seven churches that lie on the western edge of the New Forest, in the Diocese of Winchester.

In the Axe Valley she will have particular responsibility for co-ordinating work with children, young people and families, and, using her background in journalism, will lead on the mission community social media presence and engagement.

She has moved to live in Uplyme and will begin her ministry there immediately.

Reverend Cate has been working with the churches of the mission community – now increased from six to eight – for some time and is also the Rural Dean of Honiton.

She will continue to use her strengths to support the group of eight churches encouraging them to come together and grow.

Reverend Shuna has also been working with the team for some time and brings creativity and artist skills which the team says will make a real contribution to the vitality of the churches.

Due to the Covid regulations, only 60 people were able to attend the licensing, but it was the first service from the Minster to be live streamed to Facebook where many were able to share in the fellowship remotely.

Team Rector, the Reverend Clive Sedgewick, said: “Everyone was so pleased to welcome Bishop Jackie and the Venerable Andrew Beane, Archdeacon of Exeter, as well as invited guests and representatives of the communities and churches, for an evening unlike any other to welcome new clergy. But the present restrictions cannot prevent the worship and appreciation of God. It was a real joy.”

The eight churches in the Axe Valley Mission Community are Axminster, Axmouth, Chardstock, Combpyne, Holy Cross, Membury and Uplyme. Its stated vision is to :”Encourage growth in personal faith and to promote the knowledge and love of God in the Axe Valley.”