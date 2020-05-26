Zoo appealing for food while lockdown continues

A lumur - one of the hungry residents at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Archant

The Axe Valley Wildlife Park is appealing for donations to help feed the animals during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The zoo is set to be closed for another month but with an array of animals to feed, fresh fruit and vegetables is becoming scarce.

The park has taken to asking for donations from the public to ensure the animals stay fed during lockdown.

The zoo is appealing for fruit such as apples, bananas, pears, grapes, melon and tomatoes and root vegetables such as cabbage, onions, beetroot, lettuce, celery, mushrooms and cucumber.

The zookeepers say they are willing to collect bags or items of fresh produce while maintaining social distancing measures and Pets at Home in Axminster has a collection point.

Donations can also be made at the park entrance.

The zoo also has a donation page where they are trying to raise £15,000 in order to keep the park going during the coronavirus pandemic. The GoFundMe page can be viewed here.