Axe Valley Wildlife Park appealing for government help

PUBLISHED: 12:13 10 June 2020

An otter at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Axe Valley Wildlife Park

An otter at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Axe Valley Wildlife Park

Archant

Axe Valley Wildlife Park has called on people to write to their MP before a crucial debate on whether zoos can reopen.

The Government has advised that zoos must remain closed and Axe Valley Wildlife Park has been relying on food and money donations to remain afloat while unable to open.

The zoo had hoped to reopen in July but zoos and aquariums have been told they cannot yet.

Parliament is scheduled to have a debate on the subject on Thursday, June 11 before a review on Thursday, June 18, so the zoo is appealing for members of the public to write to their local MP and ask to support a reopening.

The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums has created a letter template that people can use to write to their MP and that can be found at https://biaza.org.uk/downloader/1814.

The zoo has reached £6,000 of its target so far and you can donate by visiting Axe Valley Wildlife Park on GoFundMe or by clicking here.

