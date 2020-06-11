Welcome response to zoo’s food appeal
PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 June 2020
The Axe Valley Wildlife Park has been donated food to continue feeding its animals during lockdown.
Recently, the Herald reported that the zoo was appealing for food donations while they remained closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The zoo has received food from Axminster Fresh Produce Market and Seaton Co-Operative food store but are still requesting any spare food to be sent their way.
They are appealing for fruit such as apples, bananas, pears, grapes, melon and tomatoes and vegetables such as cabbage, onions, beetroot, lettuce, celery, mushrooms and cucumber and willing to collect bags or items of fresh produce while maintaining social distancing measures.
Pets at Home in Axminster has a collection point and donations can also be made at the park entrance.
The zoo also has a donation page where they are trying to raise £15,000 in order to keep the park going during the coronavirus pandemic. The GoFundMe page can be viewed here.
