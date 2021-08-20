Published: 10:45 AM August 20, 2021

The normally tranquil shores of the River Axe were awash last week with dinghies of all kinds and river boats as a large number of children dressed in swashbuckling pirate costumes set off up the estuary in search of hidden treasure.

Pirate Day, as it has come to be known at the Axe Yacht Club, was just one of many activities – on water and shore – organised as part of AYC Cadet Week 2021.

This year’s Cadet Week was full to capacity with 28 budding young cadets aged between seven and 14 reflecting the many new arrivals at the AYC all keen to get afloat and learn more about sailing. The action-packed week included rigging, a beach clean, sailing sessions on the estuary, team river games, model boat building and a regatta day. Social events were organised in the afternoons and evenings including a Mexican dinner and a pizza night. Donations from parents during the week raised a total of £142 for the club’s charity – the RNLI.

“It was fantastic to see the enthusiasm and joy of our cadets supported by a truly committed group of dinghy instructors, support boat drivers and crew, beach crew and many parent volunteers who made it happen,” said Carol Evans, Cadet & Family Sailing Co-Chair at AYC.

“We had most of our club boats out on the water on at least one day including Vibes, Fevas, Topazes, Tazes and Optimists which are ideal beginner boats for small children. After 18 months of very restricted sailing conditions, and no Cadet Week in 2020, it was wonderful to get everyone together again,” said Carol.

The AYC was formed in 1936 and currently has a membership of over 900 members who have a wide range of boating interests including sailing and motor boating. The Club has recently undergone an extensive renovation to the Clubhouse thanks to the support of a Support England grant. The AYC is also the home of the Axe One Design fleet, a traditional 12 foot clinker built Bermudan rigged dinghy which was designed specifically for members of AYC in 1951. Whilst membership is close to capacity, anyone interested in applying to join can find out more about the Club via www.axeyachtclub.co.uk