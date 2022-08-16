Repair work on flood damage begins at Axminster bowling club

Building work at the Axminster Outdoor Bowling Club has now begun, and is expected to be completed by September.

Axminster Bowling Club, in Chard Road, say once the work is complete, they will open up new membership offers.

A spokesperson for the Bowling Club said: “At last, following a flood in October 2021, we have builders on-site repairing the damage to our clubhouse.

“We have an artificial bowling surface, rather than the usual grass, so it is less subject to the effects of the weather and this can allow us to bowl later into the year. If you would like to try bowling, we can offer you a free trial session of an hour.

"All you need are some flat soled shoes and they will provide everything else.

“It is a good way to have gentle exercise and make new friends as many others have found.”

For more information, contact Bob on 01297 33094.