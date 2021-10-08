Published: 7:20 PM October 8, 2021

With rehearsals well under way and tickets selling well for Axminster Drama Club’s production of Nativity! The Musical, thoughts are already turning to the group’s next show.



The society will be staging a new play that focuses on the impact that a diagnosis of dementia can have on a family.



Set against a backdrop of the farming community, Because of Love is due to be staged at two venues over four nights in May, to help highlight Dementia Action Week, which runs from Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Written by Andrew Coley, who will also be directing the production, the play is due to be staged at Chardstock Village Hall on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14, followed by two dates at Kilmington Village Hall, on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.



The story charts the effect that the diagnosis of dementia has on a family and the pressures they face as a result of the situation.

The script includes three parts for men, two for women and two parts that could be cast for either men or women.

Rehearsals are being planned to start in January, on Wednesday evenings.



With casting still to take place, a read-through of the script is planned for Monday, November 8, with auditions taking place on Wednesday, November 10, both starting at 7.15pm, at The Plaza, which is behind Axminster Guildhall, in West Street.



Mr Coley said: “Dementia is a condition that affects many families and I wanted to highlight some of the challenges they face, as well as the support that is available.

“All of those involved, be they the one diagnosed with dementia, those who care for them or those who are a little further away, face an emotional rollercoaster as they try to account for the situation.

“In writing this play, I aimed to reflect some of those different experiences.”



For more information, email ADC-Chairman@hotmail.com



Tickets are still available for ADC’s current production of Nativity! The Musical, which is due to be staged on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18, at the Guildhall. Visit www.ticketsource.com for details.