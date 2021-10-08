News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Flower arranging workshops are an absolute corker

person

Adam Manning

Published: 11:24 AM October 8, 2021   
three women holding flowers

Helen Larkin, Gillie George and Ann Keane - Credit: Axminster Ladies

To add a splash of colour into their homes, local ladies from Axminster were amongst those taking part in the “It’s a Corker” flower arranging workshops at Combe St Nicholas Village Hall in Chard.

With an abundance of professional floristry tips given from their tutor, they learnt how to create a stunning autumn display bursting with colour that would look stylish in their homes.

two ladies holding flowers

Axminster ladies - Credit: Axminster Ladies

Using an eco-friendly natural cork container with a rustic texture together with some unusual coconut fingers, the most beautiful designs emerged.

Award-winning Somerset tutor Jackie Nicholls from Ashville Design who teaches the workshops said: “Both sessions were so full of enthusiasm - and as usual, we had a lot of laughs along the way. Working with a cork container together with accessories from a coconut tree was definitely unusual and gave some amazing results. I do like to teach things that are different - and best of all, designs that are eco-friendly. Huge congratulations to everyone who attended.”

For details of upcoming workshops visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call Jackie on 01460 67795

Axminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

building

Biker beat up cancer patient after accusing him of being a paedophile...

Adam Manning

person
exeter crown court building

Teen who threatened online trolls with baton sentenced

Adam Manning

person
Beavers on the River Otter. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

East Devon residents are being urged to back beavers

Adam Manning

person
Honiton Muay Thai

The General visits Honiton’s local Muay Thai and Boxing club

Dale Kingston

Logo Icon