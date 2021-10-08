Flower arranging workshops are an absolute corker

Published: 11:24 AM October 8, 2021

To add a splash of colour into their homes, local ladies from Axminster were amongst those taking part in the “It’s a Corker” flower arranging workshops at Combe St Nicholas Village Hall in Chard.

With an abundance of professional floristry tips given from their tutor, they learnt how to create a stunning autumn display bursting with colour that would look stylish in their homes.

Axminster ladies - Credit: Axminster Ladies

Using an eco-friendly natural cork container with a rustic texture together with some unusual coconut fingers, the most beautiful designs emerged.

Award-winning Somerset tutor Jackie Nicholls from Ashville Design who teaches the workshops said: “Both sessions were so full of enthusiasm - and as usual, we had a lot of laughs along the way. Working with a cork container together with accessories from a coconut tree was definitely unusual and gave some amazing results. I do like to teach things that are different - and best of all, designs that are eco-friendly. Huge congratulations to everyone who attended.”

For details of upcoming workshops visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call Jackie on 01460 67795