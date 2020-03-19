Advanced search

Axe Valley Academy confirms limited opening

PUBLISHED: 11:52 19 March 2020

Axe Valley Academy

Axe Valley Academy

Archant

Despite the nationwide school closures beginning next week Axe Valley Academy has confirmed it will remain open for children of key workers and more vulnerable students.

In a statement to parents and carers head Laura Jenkins said: “All schools in England are to partially close from Monday (March 23).

“Year 11 and 10 exams will not be taking place as planned in May/June.

“All schools in England are to partially close from Monday, only

remaining open for children of key workers and for our more vulnerable students

“We are currently awaiting more information regarding which students and families fall into these key worker and vulnerable student groups. “Also as we have only just heard about the exams ourselves we have no further information as to what will happen, or how or when students will be assessed and awarded their qualifications. I will communicate further information as soon as I have it.

“Due to uncertainty around the situation for students taking exams, I would encourage as many students that are well and able to attend tomorrow so we can brief them on the situation and reassure them as to the next steps.

“I apologise for the lack of information at this time, but please rest assured that we will share more information with you as soon as it becomes available.

“I’d like to thank our community for the overwhelming support you have continued to show us. We remain committed to supporting the families in our community in any way that we can and we will make sure that we communicate regularly and as clearly as possible with you.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flybe collapse spells the end for popular vegan eaterie in Honiton

The Accidental Vegan Cafe, in New Street, Honiton.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Head of Ottery Primary School self-isolating after member of his household starts displaying symptoms of Covid-19

The headteacher of Ottery Primary School is self-isolating. Picture: Google

Precautionary coronavirus advice being offered by schools and sports associations in East Devon

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Aldi wants to increase the size of its Honiton store – and create 31 new parking spots

Aldi in Honiton. Ref mhh 10 18TI 9093. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Flybe collapse spells the end for popular vegan eaterie in Honiton

The Accidental Vegan Cafe, in New Street, Honiton.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Head of Ottery Primary School self-isolating after member of his household starts displaying symptoms of Covid-19

The headteacher of Ottery Primary School is self-isolating. Picture: Google

Precautionary coronavirus advice being offered by schools and sports associations in East Devon

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Aldi wants to increase the size of its Honiton store – and create 31 new parking spots

Aldi in Honiton. Ref mhh 10 18TI 9093. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Valley Academy confirms limited opening

Axe Valley Academy

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus: Lyme Lifeboat Station closed to visitors

The RNLI boathouse at Lyme. Picture: Richard Horobin

More affordable homes for Seaton people

Ian Baker (left) and Cllr Marcus Hartnell at the new Seaton affordbale homes development. Picture: Baker Estates

Cricket suffers Covid-19 knock-out - Devon League may not happen in 2020

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24