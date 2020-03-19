Axe Valley Academy confirms limited opening

Despite the nationwide school closures beginning next week Axe Valley Academy has confirmed it will remain open for children of key workers and more vulnerable students.

In a statement to parents and carers head Laura Jenkins said: “All schools in England are to partially close from Monday (March 23).

“Year 11 and 10 exams will not be taking place as planned in May/June.

“We are currently awaiting more information regarding which students and families fall into these key worker and vulnerable student groups. “Also as we have only just heard about the exams ourselves we have no further information as to what will happen, or how or when students will be assessed and awarded their qualifications. I will communicate further information as soon as I have it.

“Due to uncertainty around the situation for students taking exams, I would encourage as many students that are well and able to attend tomorrow so we can brief them on the situation and reassure them as to the next steps.

“I apologise for the lack of information at this time, but please rest assured that we will share more information with you as soon as it becomes available.

“I’d like to thank our community for the overwhelming support you have continued to show us. We remain committed to supporting the families in our community in any way that we can and we will make sure that we communicate regularly and as clearly as possible with you.”