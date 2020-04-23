Cancer support group offers on-line help

Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support logo. Archant

Axminster and Lyme Regis Cancer Support Group has adapted its services so it can continue to help people during the lockdown.

A spokeswoman said: “We have decided to postpone all drop ins, activities and events for the next few weeks. During the pandemic we will continue to support people but in slightly different ways.

“We are able to offer, free of charge, counselling and coaching on-line or by telephone, as well as online Yoga and tripudio and a weekly drop-in via Zoom conferencing.”

The group can also supply art kits, jigsaws, magazine and puzzle books to people affected by cancer.

For more details e mail info@axminsterandlymecancersupport.co.uk or call

07512 279663. Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support is also on Facebook.

Visit the website at: www.axminsterandlymecancersupport.co.uk

* Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support was set up in 2018 by Mary Kahn and a team of local people all wanting to invest their time to provide a support for those affected by cancer.