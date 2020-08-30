Advanced search

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

PUBLISHED: 08:50 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 30 August 2020

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

An Axminster auction house could be set to relocate to a vacant part of the Axminster Carpets factory.

Atkins Auctions has submitted a planning application to change the use of an existing unit, in Gamberlake, to an auction house.

If given the go-ahead, Atkins Auctions would relocate from its current premises in Lyme Street.

According to the planning statement, the auction house would operate once a month on a Friday and will otherwise be utilised as storage space for upcoming auctions.

The existing forecourt would be used for car parking.

The planning statement said: “Atkins require a new auction room facility as their existing premises within the centre of the town are now too small for their ongoing operations and the facilities are no longer fit for purpose.

“This application seeks to ensure that the company remain in the local community, where they are well established.”

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the planning application..

