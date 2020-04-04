Axminster bookshop taking on-line orders again

Archway Bookshop. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Axminster’s Archway Bookshop has resumed taking orders through its website and by phone.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last week the Church Street shop, closed because of coronavirus restrictions, also had to cease its on-line operations because of difficulty in obtaining new books.

But at the weekend owner Simon Holmes said that one of its suppliers, which had been forced to cease operations, was back up and running.

Books, which will be posted to customers, can be ordered by telephone at 01297 33744, via e mail at browse@archwaybookshop.co.uk or via its website at www.archwaybookshop.co.uk