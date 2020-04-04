Advanced search

Updated

Axminster bookshop taking on-line orders again

PUBLISHED: 12:04 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 04 April 2020

Archway Bookshop. Picture: Chris Carson

Archway Bookshop. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Axminster’s Archway Bookshop has resumed taking orders through its website and by phone.

Last week the Church Street shop, closed because of coronavirus restrictions, also had to cease its on-line operations because of difficulty in obtaining new books.

But at the weekend owner Simon Holmes said that one of its suppliers, which had been forced to cease operations, was back up and running.

Books, which will be posted to customers, can be ordered by telephone at 01297 33744, via e mail at browse@archwaybookshop.co.uk or via its website at www.archwaybookshop.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Manager of Honiton garden centre anticipates positive rebound following Covid-19 shutdown

Combe Garden Centre in Honiton. Ref mhh 23 19TI 5952. Picture: Terry Ife

Shoppers at Honiton Tesco face 30-minute wait to enter – but store is at ‘optimal efficiency’ for social distancing

Tesco Honiton has set out new social distancing rules. Picture: Chris Carson

Firefighters tackle blaze near Axminster

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue attended the incident.

Honiton butcher ‘rushed off his feet’ amid Covid-19 pandemic – but still continues to provide essentials to community

Laurie Spencer, who owns Porkies in Honiton. Photo: Callum Lawton

Seaton Primary confirmed as an ‘outstanding’ school

As part of their history work pupils studied the Great Fire of London, building a model of the area where it began and then setting light to it. Picture: SPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Manager of Honiton garden centre anticipates positive rebound following Covid-19 shutdown

Combe Garden Centre in Honiton. Ref mhh 23 19TI 5952. Picture: Terry Ife

Shoppers at Honiton Tesco face 30-minute wait to enter – but store is at ‘optimal efficiency’ for social distancing

Tesco Honiton has set out new social distancing rules. Picture: Chris Carson

Firefighters tackle blaze near Axminster

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue attended the incident.

Honiton butcher ‘rushed off his feet’ amid Covid-19 pandemic – but still continues to provide essentials to community

Laurie Spencer, who owns Porkies in Honiton. Photo: Callum Lawton

Seaton Primary confirmed as an ‘outstanding’ school

As part of their history work pupils studied the Great Fire of London, building a model of the area where it began and then setting light to it. Picture: SPS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster bookshop taking on-line orders again

Archway Bookshop. Picture: Chris Carson

Football latest - missing the game locally - follow our virtual East Devon League!

Devon Police urge people to stay home this weekend

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24