Axminster Carnival 2019 - here's what you need to know

Axminster Carnival 2018. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Axminster's town centre will soon be alive with the colourful sights and sounds of this year's carnival procession.

Several illuminated floats will parade down a lengthy route in the town this Saturday (September 14), expected to be viewed by hundreds of delighted onlookers.

Axminster's procession is the third of seven East Devon parades. The next to be held is Sidmouth's on September 21.

In Axminster, Trafalgar Way will be closed from 3pm. Several roads will be closed from 7.30pm as the floats make their way around the town.

They are West Street, Lyme Street, South Street, Musbury Road and the A358.

Tesco and Co-op car parks will not accessible from 7.30pm, and traffic will not be permitted to leave until 10.30pm.

Axminster Carnival will get under way from 8pm.

On carnival day, an open event will be held by Millwey Forum.

The group has been set up by representatives from various companies at the Millway Rise Industrial Estate and Weycroft Avenue.

The event will take place in the car park of Xylem and run from 10am to 1pm.

A forum spokesman said: "This estate accommodates many different industries and consequently a massive variety of employment opportunities, and yet it is widely unknown as to how large and successful the estate is.

"I would go as far as to say that a good amount of people have never even been onto the estate to realise how much it has grown."

Aside from tours of some of the businesses on the estate and the opportunity to see how they contribute to Axminster, there will be other forms of entertainment and stalls on the day.

The spokesman added: "We would love to welcome people from the town and surrounding areas in our celebration of Axminster.

"We are all extremely proud of the estate and it contribution to the community."

Companies supporting the estate are Axminster Tool Centre, Axminster Property, Activatelean, Xylem, ITT, ACI and Creative Solutions.

To also celebrate the carnival procession, a 'misplaced article' search is being held in the town until this Sunday (September 15).

Participants are encouraged to search businesses in Axminster to find them, with prizes for those who come first, second and third.

Visit www.axminstercarnival.co.uk/info for more