Axminster Carnival returns to town

Axminster Carnival is back this September, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carnival week runs from September Saturday 10 until September 17. In the lead up there are several events being run. All week spot the miss placed article in shops around town. Entry forms available from Axminster library and sweet shop.

A coffee and cake morning on the church green 8.am until 12 pm Thursday, September 15.

Bingo kindly run by Axminster football club at their club house on chard road. 7 pm eyes down at 8 pm cash prices.

A big attraction of course is Herberts Funfair coming to town lookout for their posters for opening times.

The main event of course is the procession on Saturday night (September 17) at 8pm which will look around the town starting and finishing at Tesco, heading through Trafalgar Way, through West Street and Membury Street.

A map of the Axminster Carnival procession. - Credit: Google Maps.

A spokesman for the Axminster Carnival told the Herald: “After some mammoth fundraising by the committee and others such as the Axminster inn. we are delighted its back. This has been a major event in Axminster’s Calendar for as long as anyone can remember (dating back to at least 1866 in some form) we have missed putting it on and I am sure that Axminster as a whole have missed this spectacle.

“It won’t be the same as past years so many of the big builders have taken a hit too and need to regroup. We have had a great many entries already but of course welcome more.

"We are also looking for people to help us count the money raised on Sunday morning, the count will take place at the Axminster Masonic Hall. If you are fee to help, email the committee.

“We hope to see you and all the family coming together to make this a fantastic evening.”

Axminster Carnival group was set up to continue the tradition of Carnival which has existed in Axminster for over 100 years. Directors and committee members organise and fundraise to host the parade. It is part of the East Devon Carnival Circuit.

Check out Axminster carnival Facebook page or email enquiries to axminstercarnival@outlook.com.

