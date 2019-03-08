Advanced search

Axminster Carpets backs 'shop local' scheme

PUBLISHED: 07:01 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 08 September 2019

Axminster Carpets Factory Shop team (l/R) Tom Smith, assistant manager, Laura Addy and Jon Mitchel, sales assistants. Picture: Matt Jobson, shop manager

Axminster Carpets has pledged its support for the town's new 'shop local' campaign.

It has announced it is backing for the 'Totally Locally Axminster" initiative as the firm's factory shop celebrates its 20th birthday.

To mark the occasion the retail outlet, on Musbury Road, is launching a new rug studio.

And factory bosses say they are firmly behind the independent traders' new campaign to promote Axminster town centre.

A spokeswoman said: "The focus of Totally Locally Axminster is that if every adult in the town and surrounding area spent £5 a week locally that they would otherwise spend on the internet, it would be worth an incredible £1.8 million pounds per year to the local economy.

"Axminster Carpets is one of the main employers in the town, with the majority of employees living in the local area and we've been proudly weaving carpets here since 1755.

"An incredible 43 per cent of our workforce has been employed by the business for more than 20 years, with six employees having worked here for more than 40 years."

To celebrate its 20th birthday The Factory Shop is holding its biggest ever sale running until next Saturday, September 14.

