Axminster Carpets files notice of intention to call in administrators

PUBLISHED: 18:43 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:21 05 February 2020

Axminster Carpets Ltd. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Axminster Carpets, which employs around 100 people, has today (Wednesday, February 5) filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

A spokesperson for the company told the Midweek Herald: "We have filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators which provides the company with the required protection as we work towards a going concern solution.

"As part of the restructure that we confirmed last year our focus remains on securing a sustainable future for Axminster Carpets.

"This is important for the local town, our employees, customers, suppliers and consumers who value the quality of craftsmanship."

Managing Director Jonathan Young said: "We have been encouraged by the level of interest in investing in our brand and in retaining manufacturing in Axminster and we look forward to confirming our plans in the near future as a going concern."

