Relaunched Axminster Chamber of Commerce aims to revitalise the town

‘Making Axminster a better place to trade, work and live’ is the aim of its relaunched Chamber of Commerce, with businesses promising to play their part in the town’s revival.

After being dormant for several years, the Chamber is making a comeback under the chairmanship of Jane Rockett, with the retailers’ campaigning group Totally Locally Axminster now a part of the organisation.

Jane, of Axminster Printing, said: “Axminster has had a difficult time over recent years, with job losses in the carpet industry, shop closures and then the pandemic.

“But there is now a lot of potential for it to move forward again and it is important that the business community throws its weight behind that.

“Totally Locally Axminster has demonstrated what can be achieved and we want to achieve the same momentum amongst all the other sectors that make up the business community.

“There are encouraging signs of action from each of our local authorities – if we now all work together, Axminster will be a better place to trade, work and live.”

The Chamber has revamped its website with a new business directory where traders of all types can promote themselves, and a link to a survey enabling businesses to feed back their ideas to the management committee.

It will promote the town and businesses of all types; signpost and where necessary set up training and skills opportunities; represent businesses in key local issues; create networking opportunities and raise awareness of grants opportunities.

Totally Locally Axminster, now formally part of the Chamber, will continue to run ‘shop local’ campaigns. It is also aiming to bring its popular picnic benches back to the Minster Green this summer and introduce colourful street banners telling the story of Axminster, which are due to appear in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

The Chamber also plans to work closely with local authorities and other community groups.

Jane said: “There are some very important initiatives on the horizon that can regenerate and revitalise Axminster. The support and involvement of the business community can make a big difference in making things happen.

“We very much hope businesses will feel that they want to join the new Chamber and play their part in helping to create a more vibrant town. If businesses in the town pull together we all get stronger.”