New name and new challenges for Axminster healthy eating charity

Axminster-based healthy eating charity HALFF has a new name.

The organisation, which has a shop in South Street, is now called Project Food.

Founder Tiggy Parry said it better describes what they do and is much easier to remember and pronounce.

She said the team of volunteers had also been forced - by the pandemic - to change what they do.

She said: “With all our cooking sessions cancelled overnight, we instead have focussed on supporting the most vulnerable people in the community by providing them with access to the nutritious food they need in order to stay healthy.

“We have particularly sought to help those who are at high risk of being badly affected by Covid-19, and those who are isolated, alone or shielding.

“We have also started to support a women’s refuge, providing home-cooked ready meals and fresh fruit and vegetables to women and their children who are fleeing serious domestic abuse.

“Since the lockdown started, Project Food has made over 500 deliveries of a wide range of fruit, vegetables, bread, milk and homemade ready meals to people who are self-isolating or shielding in numerous towns, villages and isolated homesteads around East Devon, West Dorset and South Somerset.

“This includes weekly deliveries of free meals and free fruit and vegetable boxes to nearly 80 people for whom other support wasn’t available - either because the government system was slow to react, or because they didn’t qualify at all, or because they had mental health problems and/or were on a low income and were unable to cope with getting their own food.

“We have given away around 100 boxes, worth £1,000.

“Our volunteers have made 300 meals which we have given or sold to people who struggle to cook for themselves, and we have also given away a further 630 meals made by River Cottage or The Monmouth Pantry.

“It is unlikely that we will be able to restart any of our face to face group sessions for some time: so we are working extremely hard to see what best we can do to support people to eat well during this difficult time and beyond.”

For more information on donating or getting involved, contact visit https://localgiving.org/charity/project/Covid-19/