Hannah sheds her locks for ARC

An Axminster woman has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity ARC by having her long hair cut short.

Hannah-Louise Proctor heard that the charity is currently dependent on creative fundraising during the lockdown period.

She told the Herald: “I have battled with depression and anxiety for several years and more recently I was diagnosed with PTSD and wanted to payback to a local organisation that has helped many of my friends and family over the years.

“Mental health comes with a social stigma and loneliness and I really want to put this right onto today’s agenda.

“I decided to let my fiancé James cut off my hair, whilst raising donations for ARC.

“My hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust and the money to ARC.

“I am so appreciative to the many people that have supported me and I am getting used to my new look and cold ears.”

If you would like to donate Hannah-Louise raise as much as possible go to:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannah-louise-proctor