Advanced search

Hannah sheds her locks for ARC

PUBLISHED: 07:58 12 May 2020

Hannah ready for the hair cut. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Hannah ready for the hair cut. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Archant

An Axminster woman has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity ARC by having her long hair cut short.

Hannah immediately after the hair cut. Picture: Suzie McFadzeanHannah immediately after the hair cut. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Hannah-Louise Proctor heard that the charity is currently dependent on creative fundraising during the lockdown period.

She told the Herald: “I have battled with depression and anxiety for several years and more recently I was diagnosed with PTSD and wanted to payback to a local organisation that has helped many of my friends and family over the years.

“Mental health comes with a social stigma and loneliness and I really want to put this right onto today’s agenda.

“I decided to let my fiancé James cut off my hair, whilst raising donations for ARC.

Hannah afterr the hair cut. Picture: Suzie McFadzeanHannah afterr the hair cut. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

“My hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust and the money to ARC.

“I am so appreciative to the many people that have supported me and I am getting used to my new look and cold ears.”

If you would like to donate Hannah-Louise raise as much as possible go to:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannah-louise-proctor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Cannabis and cocaine seized in Axminster drug raids

Readers’ pictures: top 10 photos from around East Devon

This week's top ten pictures from iwitness24.

‘Phenomenal’ support for Axminster emergency response team

ACER helpline

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Cannabis and cocaine seized in Axminster drug raids

Readers’ pictures: top 10 photos from around East Devon

This week's top ten pictures from iwitness24.

‘Phenomenal’ support for Axminster emergency response team

ACER helpline

Latest from the Midweek Herald

May fixtures in recent seasons for local football teams

Axe Cliff Golf Club latest – the work goes on to keep the course in pristine shape ahead of any return to action

The Axe Cliff Golf Club course as seen from the air. Picture: ANDREW TAYLOR

Hannah sheds her locks for ARC

Hannah ready for the hair cut. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Beer residents help mark popular man George Bastone’s 100th birthday

George Baston. Picture: Contributed

Speedway: Doyle in latest Somerset Rebels rewind

Jason Doyle leads Erik Riss while on duty for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)
Drive 24