Axminster schoolchildren celebrate World Book Day

Youngsters at Axminster Primary Academy dressed as characters from their favourite stories to celebrate World Book Day on Thursday (March 5).

From caped crusaders to fairytale princesses, they wore a variety of colourful costumes to mark the occasion.

Herald photographer Terry Ife went along to record the event.

●World Book Day is designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, marked in more than 100 countries.

