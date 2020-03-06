Advanced search

Axminster schoolchildren celebrate World Book Day

PUBLISHED: 12:23 06 March 2020

Axminster Primary Academy's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9320 Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Primary Academy's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9320 Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Youngsters at Axminster Primary Academy dressed as characters from their favourite stories to celebrate World Book Day on Thursday (March 5).

Axminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9324 Picture: Terry IfeAxminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9324 Picture: Terry Ife

From caped crusaders to fairytale princesses, they wore a variety of colourful costumes to mark the occasion.

Herald photographer Terry Ife went along to record the event.

Axminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9327 Picture: Terry IfeAxminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9327 Picture: Terry Ife

●World Book Day is designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, marked in more than 100 countries.

Axminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9328 Picture: Terry IfeAxminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9328 Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9332 Picture: Terry IfeAxminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9332 Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9333 Picture: Terry IfeAxminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9333 Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9335 Picture: Terry IfeAxminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9335 Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9338 Picture: Terry IfeAxminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9338 Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9343 Picture: Terry IfeAxminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9343 Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9346 Picture: Terry IfeAxminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9346 Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9350 Picture: Terry IfeAxminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9350 Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9354 Picture: Terry IfeAxminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9354 Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9361 Picture: Terry IfeAxminster Primary Academy School's World Book Day Ref mha 10 20TI 9361 Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Axminster Carpets saved from closure

Axminster Carpets Ltd. Picture: Chris Carson

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Burglars steal £20,000 worth of jewellery during raid on Honiton antiques shop

Fountain Antiques in Honiton was targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Pedestrian dies on Honiton-bound A30

Big turnout expected at this year’s Colyton Tractor Run

Representatives of Crohn's and Colitis UK received £2,800 following last year's Colyton Vintage Tractor Road Run. Picture: submitted

