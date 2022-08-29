News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Choral society encourages new members to add their voices

Paul Jones

Published: 9:53 AM August 29, 2022
The Axminster & District Choral Society in action

The Axminster & District Choral Society in action - Credit: A&DCS

Anyone interested in putting their voice to good use can do so by joining a choral group.

The Axminster & District Choral Society is encouraging new and existing members to come along to the first rehearsal of the new season on September 7.

Getting underway from 7pm for a 7.30pm start at The Minster Church, Axminster, singers are assured a 'joyous experience'.

For reassurance there is a Covid-19 safe protocol in place and everyone who comes to rehearsals commits to undertake a lateral flow device (LFD) test on the same afternoon, the group said, and masks will be worn when entering church and until seated.

"It will be a joyous experience to sing together after such a long break and no-one need worry about their singing voice not being in shape for lack of use as it will soon improve with practice," said a spokesperson.

"The first major work to be performed will be Handel’s Messiah. The Society looks forward to welcoming back old members and extending a warm welcome to newcomers."

The Choral Society is a non-auditioned choir who sing a wide range of classical choral pieces.

"While it certainly helps to read a few notes of music, some rely on minimal acquaintance with the score and inexperienced members will soon discover and learn new skills in rehearsals," the spokesperson added.

