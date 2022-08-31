Rehearsals begin soon for Axminster Choral Society

Axminster & District Choral Society encourages new and existing members to join them at rehearsals of the new season.

Starting on September 6 from 7 pm for a 7.30pm start in The Minster Church, Axminster. The Society will be preparing for an autumn concert in November to include works by Faure and Franck. The works by Faure will include his Requiem, Tantum ergo, Pavane and Cantique de Jean Racine. The works by Franck will be Psalm 150 and Panis angelicus.

The Choral Society is a non-auditioned choir who sing a wide range of classical choral pieces. Whilst it certainly helps to read a few notes of music, some rely on minimal acquaintance with the score and inexperienced members will soon discover and learn new skills in rehearsals. New members will be warmly welcomed.

For more information see the Axminster and District Choral Society website here - https://www.axminsterchoral.co.uk/index.html