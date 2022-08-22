News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Rehearsals start soon for Axminster Choral Society

Adam Manning

Published: 2:02 PM August 22, 2022
Axminster church. Ref mhh 19-17TI 2687. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster & District Choral Society will return to rehearsals in Axminster church - Credit: Terry Ife

Axminster & District Choral Society are looking for new and existing members to join them at their upcoming rehearsals. 

The new season starts on September 7, from 7pm for a 7.30pm start, in The Minster Church, Axminster.  

A spokesman for the Axminster and District Choral Society said: “It will be a joyous experience to sing together after such a long break and no-one need worry about their singing voice not being in shape for lack of use as it will soon improve with practice.

"The first major work to be performed will be Handel’s Messiah. The Society looks forward to welcoming back old members and extending a warm welcome to newcomers. 

“For reassurance, we have a Covid-19 protocol in place, where people who want to join will have to pass a negative lateral flow test. And masks will be worn when entering church and until seated."

The choral society is a non-auditioned choir who sing a wide range of classical choral pieces.

While it certainly helps to read a few notes of music, some rely on minimal acquaintance with the score and inexperienced members will soon discover and learn new skills in rehearsals. 

For more information visit their website at https://www.axminsterchoral.co.uk/ 

