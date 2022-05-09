News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Summer choir concert in Axminster

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 9:45 AM May 9, 2022
Updated: 11:17 AM May 9, 2022
Axminster church. Ref mhh 19-17TI 2687. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster & District Choral Society will return to rehearsals in Axminster church - Credit: Terry Ife

Axminster and District Choral Society will hold their latest concert next month.

They will perform Mendelssohn’s Elijah on Saturday, June 11 at 7.30pm,  with a professional orchestra and soloists at the Minister, Axminster.

The soloists are Chloe Stratta (Soprano), Juliet Curnow (Alto), Magnus Walker (Tenor) and Julian Rippon (Bass). The concert will be conducted by Judy Martin.

Tickets will be refunded if potential Covid-19 symptoms prevent attendance or if Covid-19 rules change. Bring your own cushions, and refreshments are available. Covid-19 precautions will be followed including masks and not attending if suffering from cold or other symptoms. 

Tickets costing £15.00, with children going half price, are available from Archway Bookshop, Trinity Square, Axminster (cash only), online or on the door. 

For more information, visit https://www.axminsterchoral.co.uk/

East Devon News
Axminster News

Don't Miss

Neil Parish. Ref mhh 48 19TI 0358. Picture: Terry Ife

'We will have a difficult job to replace Neil Parish' says Conservative...

Ollie Heptinstall, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Owners Emma Chudley and Tracey Perry

10th birthday celebrations for Honiton nursery

Dan Wilkins

person
3 bedroom cottage in centre of Colyton, Devon

Property of the Week: Harvey Cottage, Colyton

Kirsty Woodgate

person
The Seaton Flood Working Group meeting

Seaton residents meet key organisations to explore flood prevention...

Philippa Davies

person