Summer choir concert in Axminster

Axminster & District Choral Society will return to rehearsals in Axminster church

Axminster and District Choral Society will hold their latest concert next month.

They will perform Mendelssohn’s Elijah on Saturday, June 11 at 7.30pm, with a professional orchestra and soloists at the Minister, Axminster.

The soloists are Chloe Stratta (Soprano), Juliet Curnow (Alto), Magnus Walker (Tenor) and Julian Rippon (Bass). The concert will be conducted by Judy Martin.

Tickets will be refunded if potential Covid-19 symptoms prevent attendance or if Covid-19 rules change. Bring your own cushions, and refreshments are available. Covid-19 precautions will be followed including masks and not attending if suffering from cold or other symptoms.

Tickets costing £15.00, with children going half price, are available from Archway Bookshop, Trinity Square, Axminster (cash only), online or on the door.

For more information, visit https://www.axminsterchoral.co.uk/